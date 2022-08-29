Slates total of $4.6M from opioid settlement fund

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The only addiction “recovery community center” between Knoxville and Asheville, N.C. could open by October after the Washington County Commission approved $1.2 million of “Baby Doe” opioid settlement funds for the project Monday night.

The collaborative effort between East Tennessee State University (ETSU) and a slew of other partners will establish a center at 513 E. Unaka Ave. with the second-largest grant the county’s Health, Education and Welfare (HEW) Committee recommended. Overall, the commission was set to fund about $4.6 million from the settlement, including $1.9 million for an abstinence-based “residential recovery court” planned for the former Northeast Correctional Center annex in Roan Mountain.

In addition to the recovery community center and regional recovery court facility, commissioners also approved funding for an expansion of the Washington County recovery court, an expansion to Salvation Army of Johnson City’s outreach program, a new “Bristol Lifestyle Recovery” center that would serve across the region, an expansion to Recovery Resources TN’s recovery housing and a training program for Washington County 911 operators.

“I have no doubt it’s going to be money well spent,” said Dorothy Greene, a professor in ETSU’s social work program and the leader of a new non-profit created to bring the “Johnson City Recovery Center” (JCRC) together.

“We’re going to save lives, which is the bottom line, and improve lives and functioning of our community members here.”

While they’re relatively new, recovery community centers are peer-led (meaning leaders are also in recovery from some type of substance abuse disorder) “one stop shops” that are having “evidence-based” impacts in many communities across the country. They are also places that go out of their way to affirm that “all paths to recovery are affirmed and celebrated,” including people who are using Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) to recover.

“We value the individuals desires, hopes and dreams for recovery,” Greene said. “We support everyone.”

The nearest recovery community centers are in Knoxville and in Asheville, N.C.

The ETSU application asked for $1.7 million and was one of many that HEW considered and sent on to an impartial review board from “AveNew,” a drug education initiative based out of Kingsport’s United Way, which recommended it for partial funding.

AveNew’s assessment noted that stigma toward people using MAT remains widespread, with people following that path to recovery often excluded from access to “recovery capital resources” including housing, transportation and even 12-step programs. It called recovery community centers “an evidence-based strategy to combat that stigma.”

The program has the participation and support of Frontier Health, Ballad Health, Recovery Resources and the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, among others.

“We’re like a recovery hub,” Greene said. “Kind of a one-stop shopping center for people seeking recovery.”

Indeed, people who take advantage of the center will encounter volunteers and staff — access to everything from housing and counseling services to mutual aid groups like AA and NA.

“We kind of bridge that gap,” Greene said. “And everybody that works here and volunteers here are people with lived experience of addiction and recovery, from me all the way down to my certified peer recovery support specialist, so folks that come in here have access to somebody with lived experience that can really relate and identify.”

Greene said the other major component of community recovery centers is providing a social setting for people whose entire social networks have often consisted of people who are themselves abusing substances.

“We help to provide a safe, recovery-oriented social environment,” she said. “We talk about in recovery you’ve got to change your old playground, playmates and playthings. Folks can just come in, hang out, get a cup of coffee, have a snack, watch some TV. They can schedule some time with a recovery coach, all of us are recovery coaches and certified peer support specialists.”

The JCRC, the residential drug court and all the other recommended applicants are required by the county’s resolutions to report back to the county no later than September 2023. AveNew ran all the applications through an evidence-based rubric to try and help ensure the funds would have some accountability tied to them and get results.

The group based some of its review on the Johns Hopkins Guiding Principles for use of funds and provided one-page overviews of each application that’s been submitted to the full commission for approval. AveNew wrote that the JCRC proposal “is in alignment with the most rigorous empirical evidence and best practice for spending of opioid litigation funds.”

Greene said those funds are essential for the center to get off the ground, despite all the partners and support.

“It is absolutely critical for us to be able to do it and to do it right based on best scientific evidence,” she said.

Not all the recommended applications got as glowing a writeup from the reviewers. In fact, the recovery court residential facility was judged to have “what appear to be potentially impactful interventions, however, the connection to evidence-based interventions for SUD (substance use disorder) are not clearly articulated.”

But County Commissioner Jodi Jones, who led the development of the application, said the potential upside of both seven-figure projects and their focus on different needs made them worth funding. And despite the evidence-based nature of the community recovery center, she called both “high-risk, high-reward projects.”

“One … faces the community, and one … faces the courts,” Jones said. “We really are excited to see that both of these programs can do.

“These types of programs … both have strong research base if they’re implemented the right way, so we’ll be very curious to see how that moves forward.”