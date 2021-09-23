Washington County Animal Shelter raising funds with yard sale

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a busy summer, the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is hoping to raise funds for daily operations with a yard sale.

The shelter has made several changes in the last month, putting out calls for donations and adoptions as the shelter cares for 102 dogs and more than 240 cats.

It even cut adoption center hours due to staffing issues. Director Tammy Davis hopes the funds from this sale will ease some of their concerns.

“Anything that we need here in the shelter,” said Davis. “Some of it may go to medical needs of the animals, help us purchase vaccinations for the animals and then just the supplies that we need.”

The yard sale is dependent on donations from the community. Davis said they had such an outpouring of support that they had to stop accepting items for the sale early. They have five storage units full of items ready to be sold.

“We have lots of artwork, lots of pictures, lots of dishes — anything that you could want,” said Davis. “I’ve been joking saying we have enough furniture and stuff that we could furnish three homes.”

Originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, the fundraiser was rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 due to rain concerns. It will be held at the animal shelter at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The shelter is seeking volunteers to come out on Saturday before the event to help set up. They are asking volunteers to come between 6 and 10 a.m. Saturday.

The shelter is still accepting donations of cleaning supplies and food for all the pets that they need to care for, for more information click here.