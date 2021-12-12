Washington County Animal Shelter holding holiday toy drive

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tenn. Animal Shelter is gearing up to host a couple of events.

The first event scheduled to be held is the Tails and Paws Holiday Drive which will occur on Dec. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. People are encouraged to stop by and bring with them a bag of pet food. There’s a chance you might even see News Channel 11’s very own Chief Meteorologist, Mark Reynolds.

Then on Dec. 18, the shelter will be hosting a toy drive to make Christmas a little more special for its residents. People are encouraged during this event to help fill stockings for the shelter animals with toys. Refreshments will also be available during the event.

The shelter mentions in a post to social media that it is accepting monetary donations year-round.

According to the post during the last 11 months, the shelter has provided a safe environment for 3,245 animals and spent $83,050 so far in 2021.