Washington County Animal Shelter asks for donations to help cover costs for animals rescued from fatal fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, TN Animal Shelter is asking for the community’s help in supporting multiple cats and rabbits taken in after a fatal house fire in Johnson City Thursday.

According to a post from the animal shelter, 12 cats and three rabbits were rescued from the house fire that left two women dead on Woodlyn Road.

Another rabbit brought to the shelter died after its arrival, according to the post.

The shelter said that each of the animals will receive the veterinary care they need. Donations to help cover the cost of the animals’ care are appreciated.

To donate to assist the shelter, click here.

Animal control officers will be returning to the scene of the fire Friday to see if any other cats may have returned to the house.

The women killed in the fire have not been identified as of Friday morning. The fire remains under investigation.