Washington College Academy School of Arts and Crafts hosts open house

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington College Academy of Arts and Crafts hosted its open house Sunday afternoon for those interested in honing their creative skills.

Artisans displayed their projects and craftsmanship at the open house to encourage other aspiring artists to head down to the college to practice their craft.

Classes at the arts and craft academy include ceramics, blacksmithing, sewing, cosplay, stained glass, drawing, writing, and more.

The dozens of folks who attended the open house were treated to a tour of the historic campus, live music, and refreshments.

