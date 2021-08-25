Washington College Academy receives $75,000 grant

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local lawmakers presented a $75,000 check to the Washington College Academy to fix damage caused by storms.

Tennessee Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) along with Reps. Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough) and Tim Hicks (R-Gray) presented the $75,000 check today at the Washington College on August 25.

A wind and hail storm recently blew through the campus causing damage to the historic Carnegie Hall and other buildings.

Acting President of Washinton Academy, George Blanks says, “The roof was really, really, really badly damaged, it leaks like a sieve. When it rains right now, the water just comes in, we’re worried about mold, damage to the buildings, it really is a bad thing.”

The grant came from the Tennessee Department of Economic Development.