Washington Co. Young Republicans announce support of Milligan following ETSU student govt. committee resolution to ‘disaffiliate’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following ETSU’s Student Government Association Academic Committee’s decision to pass a resolution denouncing Milligan University, the Washington County Young Republicans have responded by saying they stand with Milligan.

A SGA resolution condemns Milligan for the forced resignation of an LGBTQ professor earlier this year and calls for an end to athletic scheduling and other partnerships.

The resolution now heads to the full SGA Senate after passing the Academic Affairs Committee 4-1.

The resolution officially calls for an end of academic and athletic affiliation with Milligan on the grounds that interaction with Milligan contradicts ETSU’s legal obligation to not discriminate as a public university.

In a statement, the Washington County Young Republicans say in part, “This drastic move by ETSU’s SGA for an alleged incident is both unfounded and goes against the very fabric of our constitution and civil liberties.”

WCYR Chairman Mason Mosier also serves as Speaker Pro Tempore of the ETSU SGA. Mosier said in the release that the resolution would be harmful to both universities and the community.

Below is the full statement from WCYR:

An ETSU spokesman said the university won’t comment until after a final vote scheduled for October 27.