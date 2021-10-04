Washington Co., Virginia man arrested in Nashville on child rape charges, other felonies

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Southwest Virginia man was transported to Washington County, Virginia from Nashville after a joint investigation led to his arrest on 20 felony counts, according to authorities.

A release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office said that Larry William Slone faces the following charges:

Six counts of aggravated sexual abuse

Six counts of aggravated sexual battery

Two counts of rape of a child less than 13 years old

Slone faces six other felony charges News Channel 11 has not disclosed to protect the identity of potential victims.

The release said Slone’s charges stem from offenses committed in Washington County between March 2019 and August 2021.

Slone was arrested in Nashville on Sept. 16 and was returned to Washington County on Sept. 30. He is being held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

The above charges are pending in court, the release said, and the investigation is ongoing.