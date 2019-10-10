Washington Co., Va. woman claims $1 million Virginia Lottery ticket

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Washington County, Virginia woman and her husband picked up a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million.

Martha Brooks says she was at her doctor’s office when her husband called.

“He said, ‘We’re millionaires!’ but I didn’t believe him,” she said.

It turns out her husband scratched a winning $30 Million Cash Out ticket from the Virginia Lottery. He gave the ticket to her to claim.

According to lottery officials, Brooks picked a one-time cash option of $657,030 before taxes instead of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years.

