Washington Co. VA Sheriff’s Office to participate in “No-Shave November”

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office will go a whole month without shaving.

According to Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman, he was approached again this year about having his entire department participate in “No-Shave November.”

The funds raised by this event will be donated to the ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a press release from the sheriff’s office said.

“I have asked each member who is willing to participate to make a contribution of $50 in order to take part in the event,” Newman said in the release. “If all members of the agency participate, the event could potentially raise over $4,000, in addition to any donations made by businesses and other members of the community. Also, sheriff’s office personnel may retain their facial hair during the month of December for an additional $25.”

St. Jude is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago, the release detailed.

“With law enforcement being a field of public service, the personnel at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office feel that this is just another way to give back to the community. The members at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office challenge other law enforcement agencies in the area to participate in the “No Shave November” event,” the release read.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office wants anyone who sees bearded law enforcement out of uniform to remember that their efforts are going toward a worthwhile cause – fighting childhood cancer.