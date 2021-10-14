Washington Co., VA Sheriff: Man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend in stomach

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A North Dakota man was arrested by Washington County, Virginia deputies after reports of a domestic assault at the Budget Inn on Porterfield Highway, a release from the office said.

When deputies arrived at the motel, they found a woman with a swollen face and “large amounts of blood on her face and clothes.” She told police her boyfriend had kicked her in the face and punched her several times in the stomach.

She also said she was five months pregnant with her boyfriend’s child but could not feel the baby moving anymore.

Jaron Guerro, 29, North Dakota, was arrested in Bristol, Virginia, for attempted killing of a fetus and malicious wounding.

Guerro remains at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office reminded the public to seek help immediately by contacting local law enforcement agencies if they or someone they know is a victim of domestic violence.

The Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

The 24/7 Abuse Alternatives Crisis Hotline is 1-800-987-6499 or 423-764-2287.