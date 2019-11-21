Washington Co., VA may become Second Amendment sanctuary

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia may soon join Lee County as a Second Amendment sanctuary, depending on how the county’s board of supervisors chooses to vote on Tuesday.

According to a proposed resolution, the Washington County Board of Supervisors will vote on a proposal to express their intent to uphold the Second Amendment rights of citizens in the county.

SEE ALSO » Lee County Board of Supervisors votes to make county 2nd Amendment sanctuary

The proposed resolution would also express the board’s intent to not use county funds to restrict Second Amendment rights or aid in the “unnecessary and unconstitutional restriction of the rights under the Second Amendment.”

It would also declare the board’s intent to oppose those restrictions through legal actions.

The proposal comes following legislation passed by state lawmakers in 2019 that, according to the resolution, “could have the effect of infringing on the right of law abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.”

SEE ALSO » ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’ status deliberated by Sullivan Co. Commission

The resolution specifically expresses concern for Gov. Ralph Northam’s push for more gun regulations.

“The current governor of Virginia has stated that he intends to endorse and pass into law legislation that is unconstitutional as it pertains to the rights enumerated in the US & Virginia Constitution,” the resolution reads. “The Washington County Board of Supervisors is concerned about the passage of any bill containing language which could be interpreted as infringing the rights of the citizens of Washington County to keep and bear arms or could begin a slippery slope of restrictions on the Second Amendment right of the citizens of Washington County.”

Click here to read the full resolution.

SEE ALSO » Greene Co. Commission votes against becoming a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary,’ passes alternative version of measure