Washington Co., VA Board of Supervisors approve referendum to relocate courthouse

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Leaders in Washington County, Virginia have approved the referendum to relocate the county’s aging courthouse.

The county’s board of supervisors approving that referendum tonight by a vote of 7-0.

The board also approved the proposed purchase agreement for $30 million to purchase the former Kmart property in the Town Centre Shopping Center.

“That was the most viable option. One of the limiting factors was in the amount of square feet we needed. We needed 88,000 square feet or 86,000 square feet give or take and that property fit the bill,” said Saul Hernandez of the Washington County, VA Board of Supervisors.

That referendum will now go before county voters on the November ballot. If the referendum fails on election day, the purchase agreement for the property then becomes void.