Washington Co. Tenn Sheriff’s son pleads not guilty in misconduct case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eddie Graybeal III, son of Washington County Tennessee Sheriff Ed Graybeal, entered a not guilty plea on Monday morning after being charged with official misconduct and assault.

Graybeal was indicted after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after a video from 2018 was sent to news outlets that showed him slapping a suspect in handcuffs.

After the video surfaced, Graybeal self-reported himself, and he was suspended.

Sheriff Graybeal issued the following statement in November regarding the situation:

“On Nov. 6, 2019, Lt. Eddie Graybeal, a deputy sheriff in the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury for criminal conduct. Pursuant to my duty as the Sheriff of Washington County, I have suspended Lt. Graybeal, without pay, pending the resolution of that case in court. Eddie Graybeal is my son. As a father I will proudly stand by him and support him as long as I live. My son’s case will be resolved in the court system, therefore I will have no further statement regarding this matter. -SHERIFF ED GRAYBEAL

Graybeal’s next court date was set for February 26, 2020.

