Washington Co., TN School Board approves up to $300,000 for new Boones Creek Elementary playground

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a Thursday night board meeting, Washington County Schools officials voted to approve up to $300,000 dollars for a new playground located at Boones Creek Elementary School.

According to system superintendent Jerry Boyd, the decision also allows collaboration with Boones Creek administrators and teachers to design the playground itself.

The project is made possible by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), one part of the CARES Act signed into law to provide COVID-19 relief.

The next step in the playground’s completion will take place in October’s board workshop and meeting. Once the design phase is completed, the board will vote to approve the design before beginning construction plans.