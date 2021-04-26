Washington Co., TN property owner has 60 days to clean up property before county steps in

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Commission voted on an environmental clean up project on a property on RE Broyles Road in Limestone. The property owner has 60 days to clean the property before the county steps in.

A resolution ongoing since 2016, approved by the commission Monday with 12 commissioners voting yes, one absent and two commissioners – Greg Matherly and Mike Ford – voting against it.

However much money the county spends on the property cleanup project will become a lien on the property.

A stipulation within the resolution states that the cost for this cleanup is not to exceed $29,900.

At the Monday night commission meeting, Robin Barker said her mother owns the property in question. She asked the county government to drop this case and said this is creating a hardship on the family.

The owner’s children spoke during public comment section of the meeting and said their mother is in her 80s and works several jobs while taking care of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The owner now has 60 days to cleanup the property before county intervention.