Washington Co., TN Commissioners vote yes on 2019-2020 Fiscal Budget

Washington County, Tennessee Commissioners gathered for an extensive meeting and voted yes to adopt a budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The budget included no tax increase, a two percent salary increase for county employees, and a two percent increase for Washington County School’s faculty and staff.

One teacher in attendance says, though he’s happy with the raise, the county needs to start investing in their student technology as well.

Director of Schools Bill Flanary says overall this is a positive step forward for the county.

“I’m hoping it will keep us competitive at least with surrounding county school systems,” Flanary said. “We know that with the tax base that the cities have, it will never compete with their salaries. But this will keep us competitive to some degree.”

Flanary says the money for teacher raises come from both the state and local levels.