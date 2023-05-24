JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee commissioners in a Monday meeting opted to tighten the leash on dog owners that tether their pets under certain conditions.

According to Washington County Resolution No. 23-05-12, a pet owner can incur fines and civil litigation if a dog is kept in violation of the following conditions:

the dog without placing excessive strain or weight on the dog. The tether must be a minimum of 10 feet long and weigh no more than

10% of the dog’s body weight. Example: for a 60-pound dog, the tether can weigh no

more than 6 pounds.

Language in the ordinance outlines a fine of $25 for an owner’s first offense and a range of $50-$100 in penalties for each additional offense. Each day a dog’s conditions violate the ordinance is considered a new offense.

After a round of discussion with Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter director Tammy Davis, the commission voted to pass the resolution with one no vote from Commissioner Marty Johnson.

“In the county, right now all that I would like to see happen is that we have proper tethering guidelines put in place,” Davis said.

Enforcement for the resolution would be done by animal control officers, who would need permission or an inspection warrant from Washington County General Sessions Court before entering a resident’s property.

With commission approval secured, the resolution now awaits final signatures from County Mayor Joe Grandy and Allyson Wilkinson, county attorney.