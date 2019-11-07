Washington Co. TN Board of Education expected to discuss new Jonesborough School on Thursday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Residents of Washington County, Tennessee could learn a possible update to the new Jonesborough school and sports complex.

The Washington County Tennessee Board of Education’s agenda showing members are expected to meet on the matter Thursday.

Just last week, the County Commission approved a lease agreement with the town of Jonesborough. The resolution did come with amendments, including raising the cost of the school to $32.75 million. That price will include everything from the design to interest.

It was also decided that the building lease would be for a period of up to 38 years from the time it was turned over.

The board is expected to discuss the project Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.