Washington Co., TN Animal Shelter at capacity, staff say ‘now is the time’ for adoption

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter is filled to the brim with potential furry friends, according to a Friday Facebook post by shelter staff.

“It’s not very often that we have to make this decision,” the post reads. “But we have NO cage space left.”

The shelter took in 53 cats and 29 dogs last week and has a further 70 cats scheduled for intake over the next two weeks. In total, the shelter is housing 315 cats and kittens with 51 more in foster care.

According to the post, the main cause of the crowding is a need for spay/neuter services as each intake receives the procedure before adoption.

Shelter staff requested a renewed adoption drive and told readers that “if you have considered adopting now is the time.”

The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter website and adoption listings can be found here.