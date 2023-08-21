JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – At the Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education meeting on Monday, the only item on the agenda was to pass a motion confirming the purchase of a piece of property next to Gray Elementary School.

The property, 813 Gray Station Road, was purchased by the board for $450,000 after negotiations with the realtor. The board originally voted not to purchase the property due to the original asking price.

“The first time they authorized an offer, it basically was not accepted,” said Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. “And then over time, the board just monitored the listing and then the price was reduced. And so the board made another offer, which this time was accepted.”

Boyd said the board doesn’t have any set plans on what will become of the property, but the location makes it ideal for possible school expansions.

“Looking at the facility, knowing that it’s a relatively small footprint, and adding just a little more acreage to that footprint could be helpful in the future,” said Boyd.

The property consists of 2.9 acres, with a house on the land. Boyd said the board has no interest in managing the house.

“The board is not interested in managing a rental home, but what’s more to them is the actual acreage,” said Boyd.

According to Boyd, the additional land gives the board a level of flexibility when determining the next steps for the land.

“It could add more flexibility in the design and the traffic flow, and that’s really the main driver of the decision.”

Washington County, Tennessee continues to grow. Boyd said the board kept this property in mind as a way to address the growth within the school system.