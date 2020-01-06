Washington Co., Tenn. man accused of setting wife on fire pleads not guilty

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man accused of dousing his wife with rubbing alcohol and then lighting her on fire has pleaded not guilty in court.

35-year-old Todd Darrell Briggs pleaded not guilty in criminal court on Monday.

PREVIOUS: WCSO: Man sets wife on fire after dousing her with rubbing alcohol

Briggs is being represented by attorney Gene Scott.

His next court date is set for February 21.

Briggs is charged with one count of Attempted First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault and one count of Aggravated Arson.

A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Briggs had doused rubbing alcohol on the bedroom floor and his wife during an argument.

He then allegedly lit the alcohol with a butane lighter, causing serious injury to his wife and damage to the home.