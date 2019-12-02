1  of  5
Washington Co., Tenn. man accused of setting wife on fire makes first appearance in circuit court

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Todd Darrell Briggs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tenn. man accused of setting his wife on fire during an argument, appeared in circuit court for the first time Monday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Todd Darrell Briggs, 35, reportedly assaulted his wife using running alcohol and a lighter. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated arson.

PREVIOUS STORY: WCSO: Man sets wife on fire after dousing her with rubbing alcohol

According to court officials, Briggs was appointed a public defender Monday morning.

He is scheduled to be back in court on January 6th, 2020, which officials said is a plea deadline date.

