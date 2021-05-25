Washington Co., Tenn. commissioners considering relocation options for election commission

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Commission discussed the relocation of the entire county election commission Monday night.

In January 2020, the county approved a one-year lease to use the former “Olde Town Hardware” store in Jonesborough as a voting site.

Commissioners have since turned down an offer to purchase the building.

Instead, the commission vote to approve sending the matter to the property and election committees to consider other options. One option would be leasing the former hardware store.