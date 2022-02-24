JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County commissioners on Thursday night voted unanimously to spend more than $100,000 to upgrade the cameras at the county detention center.

Sheriff Keith Sexton said the almost 30-year-old cameras are outdated, often freezing up and failing to record audio.

“I think in this day and age in policing, to have a camera system that doesn’t record, that doesn’t meet the standard. There are plenty of times that cameras come into play for evidentiary purposes,” Sexton said. “Failure to have them, according to me, is just negligence.”

Sexton said the current camera was installed when the jail was first built in 1995.