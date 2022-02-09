Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office introduces newest K-9 officers

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) introduced its newest officers on Wednesday — K-9 Officers Karma and Phoenix.

The 4-month-old Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd pups continue to train for their detection dog duties, which entails sniffing out illegal substances and retaining suspects.

“This will bring us up to eight K-9 officers within the department,” said Sheriff Keith Sexton. “Adding two detection dogs will be great for our community policing program. We are extremely thankful that Mark Arnold of Johnson City donated the puppies. Dogs with bloodlines like Karma and Phoenix can average $1,500 each.”

K-9 Officers Michael Webb and Kenny Harless will work with community schools to socialize Karma and Phoenix. In fact, the two pups took the time out of their schedules to visit the News Channel 11 newsroom Wednesday before embarking on their introductions to a few area schools.

“We will train the detection K-9s ourselves,” said Sgt. Mike Adams. “It typically takes 18 months to two years to get a K-9 trained and certified.”

According to a release from the WCSO, the in-house training will save county residents around $30,000.

The American Kennel Club cites that most apprehension dogs are herding breeds such as Belgian Malinois and German Shepherds. The physical strength and intelligence found in these breeds are needed to retain a suspect and work with their handlers.

Karma and Phoenix will use their 225 million scent receptors — compared to a typical human’s 5 million scent receptors — to sniff out crimes involving various drugs, explosives, arson and other scene evidence.

“Through training, we will discover what purpose Karma and Phoenix will serve in the community,” Sexton said. “As a former K-9 handler, I know the importance of having highly trained K-9s in a department. We are thankful for this generous gift.”

To keep up with Karma and Phoenix’s progression, follow the WCSO on Facebook.