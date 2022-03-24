WASHINGTON Co., Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton presented his budget proposal to the County Commission on Thursday night.

Some of the top priorities outlined in Sexton’s proposal were getting more money to hire officers and getting a $250,000 line item approved in order to pay officers overtime.

Sexton said that currently, the office is in desperate need of more officers. In addition, the office cannot afford to pay officers for overtime which results in those officers being forced to take comp time that can not always be approved due to staffing shortages.

Sexton has also proposed that all employees of the department get a raise.

“We are proposing a 5% pay increase. True quality never goes on sale you can’t go to Walmart and buy a Rolex watch. If you want quality you have to pay for it,” Sexton said.

The sheriff mentioned that in the past the budget has been balanced by leaving positions open which meant fewer workers.

Sexton is running for office in the upcoming election against Leighta Laitinen and Michael Templeton. Sexton was appointed to fill the term of former Sheriff Ed Graybeal.