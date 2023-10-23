Update: The Washington County Commission voted 14 ‘yes’ and 1 ‘no’ to approve the resolution for funding going to Washington County Schools.

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee commissioners are meeting Monday to discuss the approval of $3.4 million toward improvements to the county’s high school stadiums.

Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said Monday the project has been in development phases for quite a while.

“[Monday night] is hopefully the beginning of kicking the project off officially,” said Boyd.

This is phase one of a project to upgrade the sports experience for the stadiums at Daniel Boone High School and David Crockett High School.

“There’s a look and concern about both stadiums’ home side,” said Boyd. “The concrete bleachers are in need of renovation.”

The plans include replacing the home-side grandstands. That will involve taking the concrete bleachers out and putting in metal bleachers and adding new restrooms and concessions under the new grandstands.

Designs include a slight increase in the capacity of the stadiums and a new traffic flow plan. That plan would help connect people to other athletic facilities at the high schools.

“So, [the traffic flow plan] also enhances the experience when someone arrives knowing where they need to go and also bringing them into the stadium,” Boyd said. “And just making the entering and exiting a lot more efficient and we believe too is a lot more safe.”

If approved, the developer plans to start construction after the football season ends. Boyd said people can expect to be able to use the new facilities at the start of the next football season.