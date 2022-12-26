JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an historic artic blast swept through the Tri-Cities and froze many pipes solid, area residents are waiting for water to return during the painful thaw.

A series of water leaks dropped pressure and capacity throughout Washington County, and mayor Joe Grandy declared a state of emergency to better address the ongoing outages.

“We don’t know if this is dozens or more leaks caused by this cold weather and some of the power outages,” said Chuck Vest, mayor of Jonesborough. “Or if it’s one major one, and we tend to think it’s probably going to be a combination of that.”

Crews continued to spot and fix leaks along the service area’s 500 linear miles of piping on Monday night.

For those experiencing outages, volunteers distributed cases of water donated by local businesses.

“With the freezing temperatures, we have a water crisis,” said county commissioner Marty Johnson. “And we’re out just trying to do distribute some water hoping that maybe will help our friends, family and neighbors.”

For residents who haven’t had a running tap since the cold set in, the drinking water was a necessity.

“Well, it’s Christmas time,” said Marty Johnson, a Jonesborough resident. “When you have got three girls, two boys, they’re all 14 years and younger, you got to have water.”

Crews continue to work around the clock to resolve the emergency, and county officials hope the disaster declaration will help take some of the cost off of the county’s shoulder.

In the meantime, residents are encouraged to spot nearby leaks and report them at 423-753-1040.

“We’ve been depending a lot on just multiple calls of people coming into town hall or right now,” said Glenn Rosenoff, town administrator for Jonesborough. “As soon as they call it in, we’re checking that leak. I can tell you that we are manually or physically walking our lines that many miles of lines to just see if we can detect it.”