Washington Co. mayor hopes large portion of Baby Doe settlement will go toward opioid treatment center

by: News Channel 11 Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The county mayor of one of the counties receiving funds from the Baby Doe opioid case says he would like to see the funds go toward a regional treatment center.

On July 29, several Northeast Tennessee government entities announced they had reached a $35 million settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals. The settlement was approved by each entity involved after years of litigation, which named an infant born drug-dependent as a plaintiff.

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy says the county would like to use a large chunk of its portion of the settlement for a regional opioid treatment center.

“The judges have been very much involved and engaged in this process and really have been way out front promoting this type of facility because they see the same people over and over again, and sometimes when they appear in court, they just know them by name when they show up,” Grandy said.

Ultimately, Grandy says the county commission will decide exactly how the money is used.

