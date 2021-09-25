Washington Co. Johnson City Animal Shelter hosts successful yard sale

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After receiving numerous donations of items and money, the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter hosted a packed house in a shelter that is already full of furry friends.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel was on the scene to see just how many arrived to support the shelter and reported that the sale was so busy the roads were nearly clogged.

Current donation numbers are still out as event organizers count their sales, but shelter director Tammy Davis said the dollars will go to critical care for their residents.

“It can help us provide medical care when animals come in injured or sick,” said Davis. “It also helps us buy the vaccines and dewormer, the things we need – the preventative care animals need when they come into the shelter.”

Davis said the shelter is now caring for over 400 animals, and helping move them out the door into their forever home. Discounted adoption rates are now available with dogs available for $35 and cats for $15.