JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Like many shelters across the region, the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter is at capacity.

Sherman and Cupcake are currently in a foster home and will be ready for adoption soon.

As of Thursday, the shelter is caring for 464 pets and has 145 in foster homes.

In hopes of relieving pressure and finding forever homes for these animals, the shelter is hosting an adoption event this weekend.

Adult cats are $35 and adult dogs are $50 from Thursday, June 1 through Sunday, June 3.

Zorro and Cheyenne are both looking for homes.

The adoption fee includes spay/neuter, vaccines, flea prevention and a microchip. Adult dogs are tested for heartworms and receive prevention.

The shelter is located at 3411 N Roan Street in Johnson City. It’s open from 1-6 p.m.