Washington Co. employees collect canned food for first-ever Holiday Food Drive

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee employees are doing a little extra for those they serve this year.

Over the past two weeks, county employees collected canned and dry foods for local families in need.

On Tuesday, county leaders presented the donations from the first-ever Washington County Holiday Food Drive to the Jonesborough Food Pantry.

Pantry organizers say the food drive could not have come at a better time.

“The winter is starting; some of our clients who may only be partially employed doing outdoor jobs, their employment begins to dry up during the winter,” said Bill Reese with the Jonesborough Food Pantry. “It is also a time where kids are out of school, and so households have a little more trouble. They are not getting school lunches and such.”

Pantry organizers say the need is great during the holidays but continues year-round, as they serve 125 to 150 families each month.