Washington Co. Commissioners vote to prevent school budget cuts, rebuild budget

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a unanimous vote, the Washington County Board of County Commissioners chose not to redirect funding away from county and Johnson City schools on Thursday.

In a special called meeting, members of the public spoke their concerns that the proposed budget would strip schools of much needed funding in FY2022.

The proposed change would have diverted roughly $3 million in sales tax dollars from local schools and into the county’s fund balance, where commissioners are concerned over a similarly sized shortfall.

While the shortage would not immediately affect county operation, commissioners explained that the savings are needed to provide roughly 4 months of expenses to maintain the county’s Bond Rating.

Discussion and procedure questions ruled the day after all present commissioners voted to return the proposed budget to committee with new recommendations: leave the school money alone and find another way.

How that money would be sourced is still a point of contention, with potential solutions proposed including property tax increases, budget cuts, and elimination of charitable spending.

Rather than commit to one direction, commissioners elected to adjourn for the day and research potential options further. A regularly scheduled budget meeting will take place on Monday, and commissioners hope to have more answers then.