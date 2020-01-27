Washington Co. Commission to discuss declaring support for Second Amendment

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Commission is set to discuss and vote on a resolution “declaring support for the Second Amendment of the United States of America.”

This comes after surrounding counties, cities, and towns have also declared support or become a “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”

The resolution reads in part:

“This legislative body has determined that it is in the best interest of Washington County to publicly proclaim its support of a citizen’s right to keep and bear arms, and requests that the duly elected representatives of federal and state government continue to adhere to their respective promissory duties to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America, and Constitution of the State of Tennessee to advance legislation to recognize and protect the unalienable right of the people of Washington County, Tennessee to possess and bear arms” Resolution No. 20-01-11

It also asks that the county request elected officials to “refuse to support any legislation that infringes on any rights guaranteed to the people of Washington County by the Constitutions of the United States and the State of Tennessee.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Washington Co., TN commission to look at resolution to support second amendment

The resolution was brought forth by Commissioner Kent Harris. It unanimously passed through the Public Safety Committee on Jan. 9th.

WJHL’S Anslee Daniel will have a full report tonight at 11.