Washington Co. Commission pulls meat processing facility rezoning from Monday schedule

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County commissioners will no longer discuss a proposed rezoning Monday night that would allow a meat processing facility to be built near Grandview Elementary School.

Susan Saylor, the communication director for the county, told News Channel 11 that the rezoning has been pulled from the agenda by the petitioner.

The project would involve the expansion of a farm on Blalock Road and the construction of a $6 million facility. The Appalachian Producers Cooperation and property owner John Abe Teague say the project could bring in more than 20 new jobs.

However, residents in the area have voiced concerns over the proposed rezoning, despite planners saying that traffic will not be heavily impacted and that they do not anticipate odor or noise pollution.