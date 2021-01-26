Washington Co. BOE votes to bring all students PreK-12 back to the classroom February 1

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education voted Tuesday evening to bring all students back to the classroom starting February 1.

Prior to the meeting, a small group of parents gathered outside of the Washington County, Tennessee BOE meeting, asking for members to return students to the classroom.

For parents that did sign a contract for their students to be virtual for the 2020-2021 school year, those students do not have to return unless they want to.

