JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Board of Education voted on a measure Tuesday night that calls for swapping the old Boones Creek elementary school site with the county in exchange for new athletic fields.

The proposition calls upon Washington County commissioners to approve the motion for an additional $3 million to complete the school system’s athletic fields. The county was initially going to finish the project but ran out of funding.

If commissioners approve the swap, the site of the former school could become home to a satellite site for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT).

“We were looking at the fact that to put another million dollars into a piece property that we don’t own when we’re giving away a property that’s worth several million dollars that we could be putting that money into the system,” said Washington County Board Chairman Jason Day. “Instead, we’re giving it to the TCAT, which we feel like is a better use for the community and the kids and even some adults moving forward for that education.”

The next commissioner meeting is scheduled for June 23, and it’s unclear whether the swap proposal is on the agenda.