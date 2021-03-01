Washington Co. BOE moves forward to hire Dr. Jerry Boyd of Middle Tenn. as next director of schools

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Members of the Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education met Monday to narrow the search for the next director of schools.

In an 8-1 vote, BOE members decided to move forward with negotiations to hire Dr. Jerry Boyd as the next director of schools.

According to his resume, Dr. Boyd currently works at the Tennessee Department of Education in Nashville as the Assistant Commissioner for Standards and Materials & District Operations.

Dr. Boyd previously served as the director of schools in Putnam County.

Officials with the school system previously told News Channel 11 they planned to announce their appointment in early March with the new director of schools assuming the position on July 1.

Dr. Bill Flanary announced in January he would be retiring after 39 years.

