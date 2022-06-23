JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee authorities on Thursday say they have no leads in a case that involves a 15-year-old girl missing out of Telford.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Ana Estrada Leon was last seen at her home on Sam Aiken Road near 11-E on June 18.

Investigators described Leon as a Hispanic girl who stands 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. It is believed, the release states, that she left her home during the daytime on June 18. All her social media accounts have been closed, and her phone is powered off.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Criminal Investigations Division seeks the public’s help in locating Leon, as there are no leads regarding her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the WCSO at 423-788-1414.