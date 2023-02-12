JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Animal Shelter remains at capacity for dogs, according to a post from the shelter on social media.

According to the post on Facebook, the shelter has taken 39 dogs over the course of the last two weeks, and 127 since the beginning of January.

The shelter says that of the 39 dogs that were taken in within the past couple of weeks, 29 of them were labeled, “strays.”

Shelter staff seeks to remind people that if their pet goes missing to contact the shelter to see if the missing pet is there.

The post ends by saying that if you are thinking about getting a pet, come to visit the shelter and keep in mind that a pet is a “life-long commitment.”