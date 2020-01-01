Washington Co. Animal Shelter hosts New Years Eve Fur Ball

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Animal Shelter held its first annual Fur Ball on New Year’s Eve at the Johnson City County Club.

“We’re super excited, this is our first-ever New Year’s Eve Fur Ball here at the Johnson City County Club, so we are just going to ring in the new year and also be supporting the animal shelter and helping raise some money to better take care of the animals in the shelter,” Washington County Animal Shelter Director Tammy Davis told News Channel 11.

The formal event was full of elegant evening gowns and tuxedos.

The event’s cocktail hour started at 7 p.m. and then at 8 p.m. a steak-and-lobster-tail dinner began.

The event had a DJ, a photo booth and they also had some dancing and before at midnight, a cocktail toast.

“We rely a lot on the community to raise donations and to raise money to help us take care of the homeless animals in our community, a lot of people don’t realize that we took in 5,000 animals last year, so having fundraisers like this and events and having people show up to support just helps us better take care of those animals while they’re temporarily in our shelter and they wait until they find their forever home,” Davis said.

The animal shelter has many more events like this one, so be sure to check out their Facebook page for more details.