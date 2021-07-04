Warriors’ Path State Park to host full spread of Summer programs

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Warriors’ Path State park has an expansive lineup for naturalists of all ages through Summer In The Park this week.

According to a release from the park, all events will be held at or around the park’s main campground unless otherwise mentioned. A full release with descriptions of each event can be found below.

Tuesday – July 6

Leaf Rubbing

Poisonous Plants Lesson

Insect Art

Evening Stroll

Nature Games

Tennessee Seasons Lesson

Wednesday – July 7

Fall Creek Loop Trail Hike

Soil Studies Lesson

Edible Plants Ramble

Junior Rangers: Wildlife Shelters

Bat and Moth Games

Furry Fliers Lesson

Thursday – July 8

Hike the Boneyard

Morning Bird Walk

Lichens Lesson

Flyways and Byways Flying Animal Lesson

Birds of Prey Exhibit

Night Hike to Sinking Waters

Friday – July 9

Riparian Walk along the Creek Bank

Mystery Bag Games

Noisy Toys Historical Instrument Lesson

Pine Cone Bird Feeder Crafting

Critter Paths Tracking Lesson

Nature Journal

Campfire

Saturday – July 10

Hike the Whitetail Loop

Bead Crafts

Spotlight Walk

Tag

Cattail Crafts

Folk Medicine

Sunday – July 11

Worship Service

While the release mentioned that Warriors’ Path State Park staff will maintain all safety precautions for participants, they also stressed that attendees should arrive prepared for the outdoors and should exercise common sense.