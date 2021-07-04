Warriors’ Path State Park to host full spread of Summer programs

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Warriors’ Path State park has an expansive lineup for naturalists of all ages through Summer In The Park this week.

According to a release from the park, all events will be held at or around the park’s main campground unless otherwise mentioned. A full release with descriptions of each event can be found below.

Tuesday – July 6

  • Leaf Rubbing
  • Poisonous Plants Lesson
  • Insect Art
  • Evening Stroll
  • Nature Games
  • Tennessee Seasons Lesson

Wednesday – July 7

  • Fall Creek Loop Trail Hike
  • Soil Studies Lesson
  • Edible Plants Ramble
  • Junior Rangers: Wildlife Shelters
  • Bat and Moth Games
  • Furry Fliers Lesson

Thursday – July 8

  • Hike the Boneyard
  • Morning Bird Walk
  • Lichens Lesson
  • Flyways and Byways Flying Animal Lesson
  • Birds of Prey Exhibit
  • Night Hike to Sinking Waters

Friday – July 9

  • Riparian Walk along the Creek Bank
  • Mystery Bag Games
  • Noisy Toys Historical Instrument Lesson
  • Pine Cone Bird Feeder Crafting
  • Critter Paths Tracking Lesson
  • Nature Journal
  • Campfire

Saturday – July 10

  • Hike the Whitetail Loop
  • Bead Crafts
  • Spotlight Walk
  • Tag
  • Cattail Crafts
  • Folk Medicine

Sunday – July 11

  • Worship Service

While the release mentioned that Warriors’ Path State Park staff will maintain all safety precautions for participants, they also stressed that attendees should arrive prepared for the outdoors and should exercise common sense.

