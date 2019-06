KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — There will be plenty to do at Warriors’ State Park soon!

According to a release from the park, the “Summer In The Park” program is coming back the week of July 9-14.

Families will have the chance to make crafts, hear scary stories, venture into the park and interact with wildlife.

All activites are free!

Events kick off Tuesday, July 9 at 10:00 a.m. with a kayak ride and aquatic discovery at the park’s marina.