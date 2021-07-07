Warriors’ Path State Park announces new week of Summer nature events

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Warriors’ Path State Park announced a new slate of activities for local naturalists starting July 20.
According to a release from the park, all events will be held at or around the park’s main campground unless otherwise mentioned. A full release with descriptions and locations of each event can be found below.
Tuesday – July 20
- Pesky Plants Walk
- Watchable Wildlife Walk
- Nature Doodles
- Nature Games
- Evening Stroll
- Dragonflies
Wednesday – July 21
- Wetland Walk
- Riverbank Riverwalk
- Web of Life Lesson
- Seed Races
- Feathers Lesson
- Rediscovering The Forest
Thursday – July 22
- Breakfast With The Birds
- Tree Cookies
- Raft Craft
- Bare Bones Lesson
- Fern Fun
- Birds of Prey Lesson
- Night Hike to Sinking Waters
Friday – July 23
- Hike the “Wahoo” Trail
- Bead Craft
- Rope and Cord Making
- Critter Paths Lesson
- “Fuzz, Prickles and Bumps”
- Tag Game
- Campfire
Saturday – July 24
- Ridgetop Hike
- Magnifying Glass Walk
- Natural Dyes Lesson
- Spotlight Stroll
- Cattail Crafts
- Sunset Hike
Sunday – July 25
- Worship Service
All lessons and activities are free to the public.
While the release mentioned that Warriors’ Path State Park staff will maintain all safety precautions for participants, they also stressed that attendees should arrive prepared for the outdoors and should exercise common sense.