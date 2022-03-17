SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the busiest of the Tennessee state parks is nearing the end of a multi-year project that cost around $6 million.

Warrior’s Path State Park Manager Sarah Leedy started in her position around the same time the state legislature gave the go-ahead for park renovations, so she sees the project as her “baby” and takes great pride in the progress.

“The ballpark of this budget was right around $6 million, and that includes design and administration furnishings as well as all the construction costs on it as well,” Leedy said.

Scope of the project

The three-phase project is a cooperative effort between the state, Sullivan County and the City of Kingsport.

Part one of the project was the complete demolition of the original marina and a rebuild of the facility. The marina building was branded as obsolete upon state analysis.

“It was a very contemporary for the 1970s design, but it was built during a time when energy was cheap and plentiful, and so it was not a very efficient building at all,” Leedy said. “So it costs a lot of money to run. It had some deficiencies in the roofing that no matter how many times we fixed it, it continued to leak. Just cut a lot of water and it just came down to finally determining that it would be better to replace it with something with more modern construction and more efficient.”

She explained that the building would have to meet modern safety code standards and that meant installing fire suppression systems in the facility.

The park was already a Kingsport water customer prior to the construction but in order to meet the water pressure standards to install a fire suppression system, the main water line needed to be replaced. Thus, part two of the project was for the City of Kingsport to install a new, bigger main water line so the park facilities could gain access to more water pressure.

Part three was more of a renovation than a rebuild. What was formerly the park’s overflow campground has been renamed Moody Bluff Campground.

Expectations

The marina facility will serve practically the same purpose as the previous marina facility, but in a better, more efficient way, Leedy explained.

“The good thing is when this is complete, we’re going to have the Marina building, which is going to have the snack bar in it just as the previous one did. It’s going to have a more open concept dining and lounge space. There’s going to be a full gift shop in there. There’s going to be an event room in there,” she said.

Leedy said the old polystyrene boat docks have been replaced with modern, state-of-the-art docks that would total 40 boat slips.

“We have existing customers that are going to have the first crack at those new slips and then after that, we’ll start working through a waiting list that we already have in the file. But the public coming to visit the park will be able to utilize the dock for renting paddle boats, stand-up boards, canoes, kayaks and that kind of thing,” Leedy said.

A new feature includes a lowered dock with several slips dedicated solely to kayaks, canoes and paddleboards, so it would be easier to get in and out of the watercraft than it would be in a traditional pontoon-boat dock that stands two-foot out of the water.

Transient slips will also be made available to campers.

“So if you come and camp with us for three or four nights, you can also rent a transit slip at the marina for three-four nights. You don’t have to load and unload your boat every day,” she said.

Updates inside the marina facility include improvements to the snack bar and a full gift shop. A private event space has also been added.

The new Moody Bluff Campground will feature 40 campsites with 50 amp service and sewer connection. The sites will also be longer and wider than previous sites, Leedy explained.

“We’re trying to cater toward today’s RV industry,” she said.

But it’s not that simple.

“Global supply chain issues are real and are affecting this project,” Leedy said.

She said the campground is 99% finished, but it’s behind schedule for the opening because of the supply chain issues.

“So for example, the campground, which all of us had expected have opened by now, we’re waiting on the electrical components that will actually power the sites, and without electricity, we can’t open that campground,” she said.

Leedy said the contractor, Preston Construction Company, is working hard to find other sources or redesign the challenging project.

Timeline

No specific timeline has been able to be established due to the supply chain issues.

“We expect the building to be complete by the end of June, and then we’ll need a few weeks to get moved into it and set up and ready for business,” Leedy said.

She added that the park will still be providing stand-up paddleboard, canoe, and kayak rentals this summer but will be operating out of the recreation hall on Duck Island for that instead of at the main marina due to the construction.

“The building should be finished by the end of summer. Not 100% sure how quickly after that that we’ll be operating, you know opening operating out of the building, but we do plan on having a grand opening celebration,” Leedy said.

The park’s facelift is taking much longer to complete, and Leedy said park staff hopes the people who love to visit the park will still visit and be patient with the slow progress.

“As the weather gets warmer and the traffic starts to come in, people will notice we are having a bit of growing pains. There’s supplies here and there, the men are working, the road is a little bit narrow. So we are asking people to be patient with us for a little while and to utilize the parking on Duck Island for example,” Leedy said.

She said out of 56 state parks, Warriors’ Path is in the top one or two every year depending on the year.

“And this is the first capital construction project since the mid-1970s on this park and so for the most part, I think people are really excited to see that we’re trying to improve the park and provide a better service to the park visitors,” she said.

