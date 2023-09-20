KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A grant from the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport will go toward the Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors’ Path State Park.

Officials gathered at the park Wednesday to celebrate the $10,000 grant.

“We are so excited to be able to help and make a difference in learning and appreciation of nature, but more importantly for allowing children of all abilities to thrive in our community and be able to play and not just watch others play,” said Mary Lee Davis with the Kiwanis Club.

Davis said the grant helps fulfill the Kiwanis Club’s mission of serving children.