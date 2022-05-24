KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A more than $7,000 grant will go toward improving the Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors’ Path State Park.

A check presentation was held Tuesday at the park, where park officials accepted a $7,123 grant from Enbridge, an energy company that operates East Tennessee Natural Gas.

“On behalf of Tennessee State Parks, we are so appreciative of Enbridge’s decision to support the Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground,” Park Manager Sarah Leedy said in a release. “Also, thanks to Friends of Warriors’ who have worked so closely with Enbridge to apply for this grant.”

The funds will be spent on maintenance or improvements at the playground, which is the only Boundless Playground in the state park system. Boundless Playgrounds provide a space where children of all physical and mental abilities can have fun and learn.