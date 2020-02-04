Warrants issued for Kingsport man in Greene County home burglary investigation

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators have obtained warrants against a Kingsport man in connection with a home burglary investigation.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department says Joseph Joel Gibson has been charged with aggravated burglary, theft of more than $2,500, and vandalism.

The sheriff’s department says a home was burglarized in the Marvin and Gilbreath area of the county on Friday. A large gun safe containing firearms and several items of jewelry were taken from the home.

Investigators are still trying to locate a Ford pickup truck and identify a female suspect as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information on the truck or suspects is asked to call Detective Sergeant Michelle Holt at 423-798-1800.