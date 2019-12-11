Warrant: Hawkins Co. man charged after allegedly shooting and killing couple’s horse

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An 80-year-old man is being charged with aggravated cruelty to livestock animals after he allegedly shot and killed a horse belonging to someone else.

According to a Hawkins County Grand Jury presentment, Howard Raymond Hughes of Rogersville was charged with aggravated cruelty to livestock animals on December 2.

According to the warrant, on August 27, Hughes intentionally and “in a depraved” manner killed a Tennessee Walking Horse that belonged to Rick and Debra South.

Hughes allegedly fatally shot the horse, which is a Class E felony in Tennessee.

Hughes is out on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.